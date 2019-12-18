ROVworld Subsea Information

Where can I buy a Happy Hooker?

If you were thinking of Thailand, you are thinking of the wrong Hooker. A Happy Hooker is otherwise known as a mooring buoy retrieval hook. It allows you to pass a rope through the eye of a mooring buoy or other mooring rings ti tie up your boat.

It is used in ROVs during the recovery of an ROV or other equipment that is recovered back inboard. It allows you to pass a rope through the equipment to allow better control while coming inboard.

It can be found at www.aspli.com/products/1582/happy-hooker-mooring-buoy-retriever-and-rope-installater