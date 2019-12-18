ROVworld Subsea Information

• Not geting email notifications from ROVworld.com when a PM is sent to you? 1) Firstly go to Your Account settings/Change Info



2) Under the option 'Notify on new Private Message by Email': Set it to 'Yes'.



3) Check that the email address is correct in your account settings.



4) Check that that your email account is actually receiving email from another source.



5) Check that your email filter is not blocking mail from rovworld.com and treating it as spam.



6) Look in your Spam folder for any mail from ROVworld.com



7) If you have 'White List' add the domain ROVworld.com to the list, or if you have a 'treat mail from the domain ROVworld.com as safe' use that option.[/list]



You should receive notifications if your account/email meets the above criteria.




