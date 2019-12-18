ROVworld Subsea Information

I'm going offshore on my first job - what should I do?

No matter your previous experience, how long you have been doing other jobs, how many bits of paper you have from world renowned ROV Training Schools.....when you get to the work site, you will be treated as a Trainee who has no idea what he's doing. Don't take it personally, there has been a mass influx of trainees over the last few years and sometimes you just think "oh god, not another trainee". It is up to YOU to show you have the capability and enthusiasm to learn.

Please don't start with the attitude of "I'm a trainee, you HAVE to teach me" as you will find you really will just be making the coffee and tidying up. It is not enough to be willing to learn. You have to almost go out of your way to show you are wiling. Example - you stand there thinking "Ill stand here till someone tells me what to do, that will show I'm keen and don't jump into things I don't know". The rest of the team think "lazy bugger, they are just standing there not doing anything!" Find a job to do during the trip and do it every day. If its keeping the killer spray bottles topped with oil, keeping the workshop bench clean.

Follow the others while they work, ask them questions. The only stupid question is the one you don't ask. Yes, that's true. However - the same question asked 4 or 5 times means either your too stupid to understand it or they really don't know to be able to explain it, either way the answers will stop coming Smile Get to know the routine, the deck checks, the planned maintenance.

Get the manuals out for the ROV and equipment and read through them. Do NOT sit and play games on the computer, wade through porn or whinge when you don't get to use the manipulator or fly the ROV.

Take your turns making the teas/coffees/sweeping up. We all had to do it, its not just you. Remember, you need the team a lot more than they need you, most people are very happy to explain things or show how things are done.

Sometimes work/client pressures will push you to one side so they can get on with the job. Accept it and stand to one side, watch and learn.