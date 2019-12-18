ROVworld Subsea Information

If you are on an oil or gas related contract onboard a vessel in the Norwegian sector, you are liable to pay Norwegian tax. If the vessel is mobbing for the job, your still on the contract, if you travelling to it, your still on the contract, if your demobbing/waiting on weather, getting drunk in the pub in Stavanger - your still on contract? You still pay. If the vessel finishes its contract and you are babysitting the ROV system alongside or whatever - you are not liable. They key is if the vessel is working under an oil or gas related contract and is in Norwegian waters - you pay. You only pay Norwegian tax when in Norwegian waters, not when you are in UK waters. Norway have a Seafarers Deduction - work over 135 days a year onboard vessel which is REGISTERED TO WORK IN THE NORWEGIAN SECTOR (note the distinction, you dont actually have to spend 135 days in Norwegian sector). This will give you a discount of up to NOK70,000 a year in earnings without having to pay Norwegian tax on it.

Before you (a British taxpayer) leaves the UK to take up residence elsewhere, you should file a P85 form with the IRD. This informs the IRD of your intention to leave the UK as of a certain date, and remain abroad thereafter. You must then remain overseas for a full tax year (April 6th-April 5th) to establish your non-residency for tax purposes. Leaving the UK on 1st April and staying out of the country continuously for 13 months is fine; leaving on 1st May and returning 11 months later for a holiday is not.