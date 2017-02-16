ROVworld Subsea Information

Exhibitions: For Up To the Minute Information about Underwater Intervention 2017 Visit the Underwater Intervention Website
As the leaders and decision makers from across the commercial diving and underwater ROV industries prepare to travel to New Orleans for Underwater Intervention 2017, please visit www.underwaterintervention.com
for the most updated program schedule, discounted housing information and registration!
UI 17 takes place at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, from February 21-23. It is the preeminent event for the commercial diving and underwater ROV industries and features three days of industry education, networking and evaluation of the latest and greatest products and services.
Underwater Intervention is jointly owned by the Association of Diving Contractors International and the Marine Technology Society (MTS). Until the early 1990’s, these two non-profit, professional organizations hosted separate conferences – ROV Intervention and the Diving Symposium. The increased common ground between the commercial diving and ROV (remotely operated vehicles) industries created an atmosphere ripe for a merger of the two conferences.
It is a platform for all contractors, manufacturers, engineers, clients, and all other industry stakeholders (both inland and offshore) to showcase their accomplishments, challenging projects, lessons learned, new gear, or innovative approaches to operations that address common customer issues in either the commercial diving or ROV track.
The Underwater Intervention Leadership Committee has been working tirelessly to deliver compelling, topical education. Organized in a thoughtful, well-planned schedule, you won’t have to choose between sessions or time in the expo hall. There is dedicate time for both!
Other new features available to all UI attendees include:
- UI Café
- UI Think Tank
- Supplier Solutions
Underwater Intervention is your single best platform to learn, share and network. For the most up-to-date information before the show or from the show floor, visit www.underwaterintevention.com
and follow @UITradeShow on Twitter. We look forward to seeing you in New Orleans!