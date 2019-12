Posted on 15.02.2017 - 09:07 EST in GENERAL NEWS by DT_Amanda

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Alliance for Innovation and Infrastructure (AII) has issued a new report exploring the impact and economic benefits created by infrastructure development in the Arctic.

Entitled, “Arctic Promise: Challenges and Opportunities in Realizing the Next Generation of U.S. Arctic Infrastructure,” the report emphasizes the role that the oil and gas industry has historically played in developing the economy of the region.