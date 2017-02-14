ROVworld Subsea Information

Offshore News : Chinese dredger ship impounded offshore, crew investigated

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Undersecretary Arturo Valdez said a dredger vessel docked near the Aklan River has been barred by the government from leaving Philippine waters until an ongoing investigation is completed.