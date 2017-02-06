ROVworld Subsea Information

The newly merged Aberdeenshire-based Underwater Engineering Services (UES) and Houston headquartered Seanic Oceans Systems has secured its first contract in Tunisia, a region which neither firm had previously operated in.
