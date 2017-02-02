ROVworld Subsea Information

Contract Awards: Oceaneering wins Statoil E-ROV contract

Posted on 02.02.2017 - 09:49 EST in CONTRACT AWARDS by DT_Amanda

Statoil has awarded a subsidiary of Oceaneering International a technology development contract to provide the development, manufacturing, testing, and mobilization of a self-contained, battery-powered work class remotely operated vehicle (E-ROV) system deployed on the seabed of the North Sea.

