ROVworld Subsea Information

Contract Awards : Oceaneering wins Statoil E-ROV contract

Posted on 02.02.2017 - 09:49 EST in CONTRACT AWARDS by DT_Amanda

Statoil has awarded a subsidiary of Oceaneering International a technology development contract to provide the development, manufacturing, testing, and mobilization of a self-contained, battery-powered work class remotely operated vehicle (E-ROV) system deployed on the seabed of the North Sea.